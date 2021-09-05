The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $82.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,468,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.83. The stock had a trading volume of 838,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,033. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.69. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

