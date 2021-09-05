The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.53-3.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.57. The company issued revenue guidance of +17% yr/yr to $3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.85 billion.The Toro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.530-$3.570 EPS.

NYSE TTC traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $109.81. The company had a trading volume of 384,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,546. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.60 and its 200-day moving average is $108.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toro will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

TTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

