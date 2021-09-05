The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC boosted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,305 shares during the period. The Toro comprises approximately 3.2% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cim LLC owned 0.16% of The Toro worth $19,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the first quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the second quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of The Toro stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $109.81. 384,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,546. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.