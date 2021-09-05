The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.56 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.23.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

