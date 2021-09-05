The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

KAEPY opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. The Kansai Electric Power has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

About The Kansai Electric Power

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of electric power, heat supply, telecommunications and gas supply services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Transmission and Distribution, Information and Telecommunications (IT), and Life and Business Solution. The Electric Power Transmission and Distribution segment covers electricity and gas supply, through fuel procurement, power generation, transmission and distribution and sales.

