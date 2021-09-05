The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
KAEPY opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. The Kansai Electric Power has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $5.82.
About The Kansai Electric Power
