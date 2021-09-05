The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Position Lifted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,514,000 after buying an additional 58,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 226,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 85,714 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

NYSE:IPG opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

