The Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Stock Price Down 5.9%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 1,446,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,478,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$121.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.88.

About The Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.