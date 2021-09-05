The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $394.82.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:GS traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $411.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,475. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.76 and a 200-day moving average of $362.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after buying an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,855,000 after buying an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

