The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock Price Down 2.9%

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.23. 222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 382,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSP. Huber Research raised The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 12.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The E.W. Scripps by 2.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,097,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

