The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 68.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after purchasing an additional 977,575 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSGX opened at $80.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 118.74 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $81.18.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.68.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

