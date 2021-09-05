The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Director Michael Brian Adams Purchases 1,203 Shares

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Director Michael Brian Adams acquired 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,995.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Brian Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Michael Brian Adams acquired 697 shares of The Community Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $24,743.50.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Michael Brian Adams bought 250 shares of The Community Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $8,872.50.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $35.64 on Friday. The Community Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Community Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Community Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 139,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in The Community Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Community Financial by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Community Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

