The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $579.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will post $579.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $585.60 million and the lowest is $574.10 million. The Boston Beer reported sales of $492.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,048.81.

NYSE SAM opened at $562.51 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $555.00 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $762.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $993.23.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total value of $2,560,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $22,623,100. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 70.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

