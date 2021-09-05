Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CONE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,909 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,113,000 after purchasing an additional 867,949 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after purchasing an additional 781,398 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $37,338,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $36,645,000.

CONE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CONE opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2,017.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

