Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 8,226 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 92.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $466.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $484.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.33. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

