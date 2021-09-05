Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 518 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,175 in the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIO opened at $819.70 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $472.84 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $727.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $643.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

