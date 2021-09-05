Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 2,163 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 664,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,187,000 after acquiring an additional 38,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $86.08 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.03.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

