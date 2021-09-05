Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,081 Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 391,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the period.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $46.43 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,502 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $150,170.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,699.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $945,986 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.