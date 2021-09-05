Teza Capital Management LLC Has $325,000 Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,004 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,393,000 after acquiring an additional 439,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,235,000 after acquiring an additional 210,672 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,418,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,589,000 after acquiring an additional 286,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $38.19 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

