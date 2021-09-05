Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Raymond James

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TCBI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.36.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

