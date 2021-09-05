Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Gap Up to $145.57

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $145.57, but opened at $151.43. Tetra Tech shares last traded at $149.99, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $2,261,152 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

