TerraKRW (KRT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,217.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $38.21 million and approximately $10,217.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00064801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00159332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00188460 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.49 or 0.07753168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,715.55 or 1.00052831 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $491.36 or 0.00988862 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 44,037,988,312 coins and its circulating supply is 44,037,259,203 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.