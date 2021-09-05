Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s Quiet Period To End on September 8th (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TNYA) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, September 8th. Tenaya Therapeutics had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Tenaya Therapeutics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TNYA opened at $24.64 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

