Telsey Advisory Group Raises Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $94.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

SIG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of SIG opened at $83.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 15.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 11.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

