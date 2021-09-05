Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Telos’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.42. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $38,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 17,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $587,544.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 166,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,460.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 840,351 shares of company stock valued at $25,870,031. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Telos by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,647,000 after buying an additional 812,526 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telos by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,053,000 after acquiring an additional 782,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Telos by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,644 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Telos by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,767,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,124,000 after acquiring an additional 466,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Telos by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,636,000 after buying an additional 165,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

