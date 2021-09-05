Tellor (TRB) Market Capitalization Achieves $125.11 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $125.11 million and approximately $51.96 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 22% against the dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $64.81 or 0.00125210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00063619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00123378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.39 or 0.00804467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00047130 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,006,912 coins and its circulating supply is 1,930,466 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

