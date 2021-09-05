Telemus Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,650 shares during the period. Copart accounts for about 1.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Copart worth $26,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after acquiring an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Copart by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after buying an additional 531,422 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Copart by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,217,000 after buying an additional 496,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,174,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Copart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,635,000 after buying an additional 25,884 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRT. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.60.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.63. The company had a trading volume of 661,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,426. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $149.07. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.72 and its 200-day moving average is $126.75.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

