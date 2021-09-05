Telemus Capital LLC Sells 8,287 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 23.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,954,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 30,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.01. 1,645,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.66. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $302.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.