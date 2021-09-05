Telemus Capital LLC Sells 325 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 108,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the second quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,466,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,288. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.60 and its 200-day moving average is $135.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

