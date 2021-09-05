Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.83. The stock had a trading volume of 699,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

