Telemus Capital LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $53.43. 11,073,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,464,971. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

