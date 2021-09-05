Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Trading Down 3.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) dropped 3.4% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.99. Approximately 3,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 323,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Specifically, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 70.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.