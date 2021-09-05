TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. TechnipFMC reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Cowen increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,024,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344,299 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $118,889,000. Amundi bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $112,664,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 1,299.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.63. 3,250,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

