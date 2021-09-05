Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 57,712 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Range Resources worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Truist lifted their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Range Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

