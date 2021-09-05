Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,500 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SEMrush were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $238,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $28.24 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $382,110.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,286.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

