Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,580 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NUAN stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at $961,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,022 shares of company stock worth $14,478,440. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

