Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,695 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NovoCure by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in NovoCure by 6.4% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in NovoCure by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $138.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2,770.45 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.42 and its 200-day moving average is $172.35.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,712,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,448 shares of company stock worth $9,697,122. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

