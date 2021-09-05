Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 11,457 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Loews were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 3.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 4,568.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $83,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

