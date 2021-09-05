Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 7,956 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 118.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Assurant were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Assurant by 920.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Assurant by 279.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Assurant by 1,095.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Assurant by 35.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AIZ opened at $170.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.34 and a 200-day moving average of $152.64. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $116.11 and a one year high of $171.04. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.