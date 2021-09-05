TD Securities Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$58.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATD.B. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.93.

ATD.B opened at C$50.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.47. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$36.03 and a 1 year high of C$52.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

