Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Tata Motors from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE:TTM opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.00. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Comerica Bank increased its position in Tata Motors by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

