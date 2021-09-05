Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TARS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $548.71 million and a PE ratio of -6.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. Research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 91,620 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $2,721,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,525. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $2,045,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $183,000. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

