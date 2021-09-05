TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TEG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TAG Immobilien has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.62 ($31.32).

Shares of TEG opened at €27.89 ($32.81) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 8.99. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a fifty-two week high of €29.37 ($34.55).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

