Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,197,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $73,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 68.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 102,144 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,582,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,137,000 after purchasing an additional 400,319 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 332,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEAK opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.64. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.35.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

