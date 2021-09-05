Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,181 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $69,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.1% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Zendesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 7.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Zendesk by 3.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN opened at $125.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,612 shares of company stock valued at $22,237,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

