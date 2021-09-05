Swiss National Bank Purchases New Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,044,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,849 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,893,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,565 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 96.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $194,989,000 after acquiring an additional 201,698 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth about $163,801,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

