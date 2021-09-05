Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,714,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,252 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of The AES worth $70,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The AES by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AES during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,644,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The AES during the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in The AES during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in The AES by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 133,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

In other news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

