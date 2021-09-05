Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,607,354 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 281,515 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $76,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 60,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

