Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,775 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Kellogg worth $67,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,988,000 after purchasing an additional 85,788 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 36,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on K. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.45.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

