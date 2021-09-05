Swiss National Bank Acquires 173,060 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,060 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Ingersoll Rand worth $74,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after buying an additional 106,524 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $52.94 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

