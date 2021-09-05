Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.780-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.47 billion-$11.47 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS STBFY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. 9,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on STBFY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Suntory Beverage & Food from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suntory Beverage & Food from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.